Russian Media Has Something to Teach About Free Speech

Every major U.S. media outlet I’ve been on opposing war has banished me into the wilderness.

Every major Russian media outlet that I go on and denounce war — and I mean Russian warmaking as well as everybody else’s — has me back on again.

I usually do Russian media only live, to prevent them censoring me.

But here’s a radio show I did this week with Sputnik — have a listen — on which, among other things, I stated that the Russian military had once tried to get me to publish its propaganda under my name and I’d publicly told them to go to hell (more on that story). This was taped, but they did not censor it.

Can you imagine a U.S. corporate media outlet permitting such a thing?

Today the New York Times, which had ignored Seymour Hersh’s detailed report, informed us that unnamed U.S. officials cite unspecified evidence to claim that unidentified people might have blown up Nordstream but they really aren’t sure.

Freedom of the press in the United States is for horrible corporations that own a press, and that do the government’s bidding. If Biden didn’t promise Scholz that joke of a report he probably wishes he had.

