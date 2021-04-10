Get free books and gear when you become a supporter.
Sponsors:
Dick Bennett
***
Families United
***
Ray McGovern
***
Julie Varughese
***
John McMurray, Green Party member & BDS supporter
***
Shallel
***
Globalizate
***
Gregory Laxer, Vietnam War resister from within active-duty Army and current member of Veterans For Peace
***
Financial supporters of this site can choose to be listed here.
One Reply to “Powerpoint on State of Peace and War and What We Can Do”
I was going to spread/recommend this article and ppt/pdf, BUT when I read references to “pandemics” I can’t recommend neither share this type of Propaganda.