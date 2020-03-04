Ode to That Thing By Joe Biden

Why why why why why you’re getting nervous man.

Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

And cornpop was a bad dude and he ran a bunch of bad boys.

We hold these truths to be self-evident: all men and women are created by the ko you know the you know the thing.

You’re a lying dogfaced pony soldier.

I’m not sedentary I get up and let let let let them go let them go look the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time.

And I said hey Ester off the board or I’ll come up and drag you off.

And I know more than most people know and I can get things done that’s why I’m running.

Let’s do push ups together let’s run let’s do whatever you want to do.

My greatest accomplishment is the 1994 crime bill.

You may cut me, man, but I’m gonna wrap this chain around your head.

I do not believe this is a rush to war, I believe it is a march to peace and security.

If you agree with me go to Joe three oh three three oh and help me in the fight.

Make sure the television excuse me make sure you have the record player on at night.

It doesn’t matter whether or not they had no background that enabled them to become socialized into the fabric of society.

It doesn’t matter whether or not they’re the victims of society.

In my judgment President Bush is right to be concerned about Saddam Hussein’s relentless pursuit of weapons of mass destruction.

Like this: Like Loading...