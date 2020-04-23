Neverending War, Green Card Blues, Political Death Cults, Yellow Scare

Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute, joined Misfits Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas to talk about the peace agreement that is supposedly still in force in Afghanistan, even as conflict continues there. He explains what was wrong with the agreement from the start, how the hurdle of prisoner releases is going, and how the Afghan government ended up left out of some major negotiations. He also discussed the possibility that Afghanistan’s security forces will simply collapse, the fear of a return to Taliban control, and how Afghanistan’s population is dealing with generations of trauma.

Sara Dady, immigration attorney at Dady Law Group, dropped by to rip into President Donald Trump’s vague new immigration freeze and the administration’s obvious lack of understanding of how immigration processes work in this country. This is clearly just a political device. The exemptions to the freeze make it obvious that this order will have no public health impact, and is merely a dishonest way to make an invisible enemy visible, by embodying it in the form of immigrants.

David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book “Curing Exceptionalism,” told the Misfits that a Joe Biden foreign policy would be far more cruel and bloodthirsty than the homespun, compassionate image he portrays. He’s to the right of former Bush administration officials on key foreign policy positions, but you won’t hear him grilled on those stances in mainstream US media. Refusing to vote for the lesser of two monsters isn’t an emotional outburst but a strategic choice, he explained. He also advocated for Americans to recognize the damage being done under the cover of sanctions or humanitarian responses and other bipartisan sleight of hand.

The boys also broke down some of the shocking new numbers on the spread of COVID-19, the corporate capture of both of the US’ major parties and how this pandemic is laying it bare, some agricultural tragedies, and other news.

