Lisa Savage for U.S. Senate

Dear Friends,

We, the undersigned, are writing to you in support of Lisa Savage’s US Senate campaign in Maine against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). The November election in Maine for that seat will be a Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) race. There will be no ‘spoiler effect’ this time.

Lisa is running as an Independent Green. In her long-time peace and climate change activism, she has specialized in linking the Pentagon’s carbon footprint and our climate crisis. She founded the Maine Natural Guard to do just that important work. As an educator, Lisa has experience as a public school teacher and former union negotiator.

In Maine, Lisa has also led efforts to convert the Bath Iron Works shipyard away from constructing lethal Naval Destroyers and toward creating sustainable technologies that help us deal with climate crisis. Lisa advocates converting to commuter rail, tidal power and other much needed systems. Studies show that such a transformation would create more jobs for people in Maine. Imagine having a national voice in the U.S. Senate calling for the entire military industrial complex to be converted – unless we do so quickly we will not succeed in dealing with our greatest threat, the threat of what we’re doing to our own environment.

Of course Lisa also strongly supports Medicare4All, erasing student debt, a $15 minimum wage and many other issues that are vital to the survival of working and poor people across the country. She’s lately spoken out against the recent massive bailouts for Wall Street under the guise of virus relief while many people have yet to receive their promised $1,200 check.

Speaking about the recent murder of George Floyd by police in Minnesota, Lisa said, “People are fed up with unaccountable policing that targets Black men, women, and children and deals out injury, death, humiliation, and destruction of lives without meaningful consequences. Hundreds of thousands have rightly taken to the streets in all 50 states, including here throughout Maine. We have seen countless examples of militarized police forces instigating violence as these crowds of frustrated and angry citizens seek to peacefully assemble and express themselves, as is protected in the very first amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

We hope you will join us in doing what you can to help support Lisa’s important campaign. Rarely do we see such a vital opportunity to impact the national debate as Maine’s Senate race will be one of the most watched in the nation.

You can learn more about Lisa at her web site https://www.lisaformaine.org/. Many of us have donated to her campaign. We hope you will share this letter widely across your community so that others who share our deep concerns may learn more about Lisa. Twitter: @LisaforMaine Facebook: LisaforMaine

We are at a crucial moment in world history. We must work in every possible way to bring these issues to the public. We are grateful for Lisa and her team for their good work on all our behalf.

For people, planet and peace,

(Organizations listed for identification purposes only)

Dawn Neptune Adams (Penobscot activist) Bangor, Maine

(Penobscot activist) Bangor, Maine Peggy Akers (Nurse practitioner, VFP Maine) Portland, Maine

(Nurse practitioner, VFP Maine) Portland, Maine Nathan Albright (Writer, Maryhouse Catholic Worker) New York, New York

(Writer, Maryhouse Catholic Worker) New York, New York Doug Allen (Professor, peace and justice scholar, and activist) Orono, Maine

(Professor, peace and justice scholar, and activist) Orono, Maine Jim Allen (Alabama Veteran for Peace) Lanett, Alabama

(Alabama Veteran for Peace) Lanett, Alabama Nancy Allen (Activist, Green Party member) Brooksville, Maine

(Activist, Green Party member) Brooksville, Maine Ashley Bahlkow (Currently nurturing family, working on land access & food justice initiatives and sharing garden space) North Yarmouth, Maine

(Currently nurturing family, working on land access & food justice initiatives and sharing garden space) North Yarmouth, Maine Ajamu Baraka (National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace) New York, New York

(National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace) New York, New York Ellen Barfield (Phil Berrigan Memorial VFP chapter) Baltimore, Maryland

(Phil Berrigan Memorial VFP chapter) Baltimore, Maryland Elizabeth Barger (Freedom Press publisher, artist, poet, CODEPINK activist) Summertown, Tennessee

(Freedom Press publisher, artist, poet, CODEPINK activist) Summertown, Tennessee Medea Benjamin (Author and codirector of CODEPINK) Washington DC

(Author and codirector of CODEPINK) Washington DC Frida Berrigan (2019 Green Party Mayoral Candidate & author of ‘It Runs In The Family: On Being Raised By Radicals and Growing Into Rebellious Motherhood’) New London, Connecticut

(2019 Green Party Mayoral Candidate & author of ‘It Runs In The Family: On Being Raised By Radicals and Growing Into Rebellious Motherhood’) New London, Connecticut Justin Beth (Green Party of the U.S. Co-Chair, MGIP SC Member, PGIC Co-Chair) Portland, Maine

(Green Party of the U.S. Co-Chair, MGIP SC Member, PGIC Co-Chair) Portland, Maine Toby Blome (Drone resistance organizer) El Cerrito, California

(Drone resistance organizer) El Cerrito, California Commander (Ret) Leah Bolger (President World BEYOND War, past president Veterans For Peace) Corvallis, Oregon

(President World BEYOND War, past president Veterans For Peace) Corvallis, Oregon Francis A. Boyle (Professor of international law at the University of Illinois, College of Law) Champaign, Illinois

(Professor of international law at the University of Illinois, College of Law) Champaign, Illinois Meredith Bruskin (FNP, Peace & Justice Group of Waldo County) Swanville, Maine

(FNP, Peace & Justice Group of Waldo County) Swanville, Maine Chris Buchanan (Owner, CBC Carpentry) Searsport, Maine

(Owner, CBC Carpentry) Searsport, Maine Dr. Helen Caldicott (Anti-nuclear advocate) New South Wales, Australia

(Anti-nuclear advocate) New South Wales, Australia Jonathan Carter (Director, Forest Ecology Network) Lexington Twp, Maine

(Director, Forest Ecology Network) Lexington Twp, Maine Ralph Chapman (Retired Applied Physicist & recent member of Maine’s Legislature, the only Green Independent party member during his last term) Brooksville, Maine

(Retired Applied Physicist & recent member of Maine’s Legislature, the only Green Independent party member during his last term) Brooksville, Maine Judy Collins (Peace-justice advocate/singer/songwriter, Vine & Fig Tree Community) Lanett, Alabama

(Peace-justice advocate/singer/songwriter, Vine & Fig Tree Community) Lanett, Alabama Gerry Condon (Veterans For Peace) Clearlake, California

(Veterans For Peace) Clearlake, California Priti Gulati Cox (Artist, activist) Salina, Kansas

(Artist, activist) Salina, Kansas Stan Cox (Scientist, writer) Salina, Kansas

(Scientist, writer) Salina, Kansas Bob Dale (VFP Maine, PeaceWorks) Brunswick, Maine

(VFP Maine, PeaceWorks) Brunswick, Maine Barry Dana (Native educator, past chief Penobscot Nation) Solon, Maine

(Native educator, past chief Penobscot Nation) Solon, Maine Ellen Davidson (Activist & photojournalist) New York, New York

(Activist & photojournalist) New York, New York Joseph de Rivera (Senior Research Scholar, Clark University) Brunswick, Maine

(Senior Research Scholar, Clark University) Brunswick, Maine Christine A. DeTroy (PeaceWorks) Brunswick, Maine

(PeaceWorks) Brunswick, Maine Jacqui Deveneau (Chair of the Maine Green Women’s Caucus) Portland, Maine

(Chair of the Maine Green Women’s Caucus) Portland, Maine Denise Dreher (Catholic Peace & Justice activist) Biddeford, Maine

(Catholic Peace & Justice activist) Biddeford, Maine Reginald A. Dunton (Grassroots activist) Freeport, Maine

(Grassroots activist) Freeport, Maine Leonard Eiger (Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action) North Bend, Washington

(Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action) North Bend, Washington Pat Elder (Military Poisons Project) St. Mary’s City, Maryland

(Military Poisons Project) St. Mary’s City, Maryland Daniel Ellsberg (Pentagon papers, Senior Fellow PERI, UMass Amherst) Kensington, California

(Pentagon papers, Senior Fellow PERI, UMass Amherst) Kensington, California Catherine Erdman (Peace activist) Temple, Maine

(Peace activist) Temple, Maine Jodie Evans (Co-founder, CodePink) Venice, California

(Co-founder, CodePink) Venice, California Margaret Flowers (Co-director Popular Resistance) Baltimore, Maryland

(Co-director Popular Resistance) Baltimore, Maryland Bruce K. Gagnon (Peace & justice activist) Brunswick, Maine

Manuel Garcia, Jr. (Climate blogger & retired physics professor) Berkeley, California

(Climate blogger & retired physics professor) Berkeley, California Ann Garrison (Independent Journalist) Oakland, California

(Independent Journalist) Oakland, California Betsy Garrold (Retired Nurse Midwife, former Maine Green Independent Party Co-Chair, President of Food for Maine’s Future, homesteader, lobbyist, Mother) Knox, Maine

(Retired Nurse Midwife, former Maine Green Independent Party Co-Chair, President of Food for Maine’s Future, homesteader, lobbyist, Mother) Knox, Maine Carol Gilbert, OP (ICAN) Washington, DC

(ICAN) Washington, DC Starr C. Gilmartin (Licensed Clinical Social worker) Trenton, Maine

(Licensed Clinical Social worker) Trenton, Maine Holly Graham (Singer/songwriter, activist) Olympia, Washington

(Singer/songwriter, activist) Olympia, Washington Chris Hedges (Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and author) Princeton, New Jersey

(Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and author) Princeton, New Jersey Susan Hellewell (Artist and retired science teacher) Bingham, Maine

(Artist and retired science teacher) Bingham, Maine Dud Hendrick (VFP Maine) Deer Isle, Maine

(VFP Maine) Deer Isle, Maine Eric Herter (Filmmaker, VFP Maine) Brunswick, Maine

(Filmmaker, VFP Maine) Brunswick, Maine Matthew Hoh (Marine Corps Iraq war veteran, 100% disabled veteran, Senior Fellow at Center for International Policy) Raleigh, North Carolina

(Marine Corps Iraq war veteran, 100% disabled veteran, Senior Fellow at Center for International Policy) Raleigh, North Carolina Fred Horch (Green Independent Candidate for Representative to the Legislature) Brunswick, Maine

(Green Independent Candidate for Representative to the Legislature) Brunswick, Maine Tamara Hunt (Family & Child Welfare Advocate, Public Policy USM Graduate Student) Portland, Maine

(Family & Child Welfare Advocate, Public Policy USM Graduate Student) Portland, Maine Connie Jenkins (Catholic peace and justice activist) East Blue Hill, Maine

(Catholic peace and justice activist) East Blue Hill, Maine Ken Jones (Retired USM educator) Swannanoa, North Carolina

(Retired USM educator) Swannanoa, North Carolina Kyle Kajihiro (Board Member, Hawaiʻi Peace and Justice) Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

(Board Member, Hawaiʻi Peace and Justice) Honolulu, Hawaiʻi Tarak Kauff (Editor in Chief of Peace & Planet News) Woodstock, New York

(Editor in Chief of Peace & Planet News) Woodstock, New York Kathy Kelly (Co-coordinator, Voices for Creative Nonviolence) Chicago, Illinois

(Co-coordinator, Voices for Creative Nonviolence) Chicago, Illinois Lynn Kelly (Retired physician) Mankato, Minnesota

(Retired physician) Mankato, Minnesota Ed Kinane (Upstate Drone Action, anti-militarism activist) Syracuse, New York

(Upstate Drone Action, anti-militarism activist) Syracuse, New York Thomas Kircher (Interfaith Chaplain) Biddeford, Maine

(Interfaith Chaplain) Biddeford, Maine John Kiriakou (Former CIA Counterterrorism Officer & Former Senior Investigator, US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations) Washington DC

(Former CIA Counterterrorism Officer & Former Senior Investigator, US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations) Washington DC Pat LaMarche (Former Maine gubernatorial candidate & 2004 candidate for V-P) Carlisle, Pennsylvania

(Former Maine gubernatorial candidate & 2004 candidate for V-P) Carlisle, Pennsylvania Nydia Leaf (Granny Peace Brigade) New York, New York

(Granny Peace Brigade) New York, New York Debbie Leighton (PeaceWorks) West Bath, Maine

(PeaceWorks) West Bath, Maine Richard Brown Lethem (Artist, VFP) Brunswick, Maine

(Artist, VFP) Brunswick, Maine Sass Linneken (Community organizer) Bangor, Maine

(Community organizer) Bangor, Maine Stan Lofchie (VFP Maine) Brunswick, Maine

(VFP Maine) Brunswick, Maine Alfred L. Marder (US Peace Council) New Haven, Connecticut

(US Peace Council) New Haven, Connecticut Betsy Marsano (Working to overthrow the duopoly for over 30 years) Belfast, Maine

(Working to overthrow the duopoly for over 30 years) Belfast, Maine Kenneth E. Mayers (Major USMCR ret’d, VFP) Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Major USMCR ret’d, VFP) Santa Fe, New Mexico Natasha Mayers (Editor in chief of Maine Arts Journal: UMVA Quarterly, Union of Maine Visual Artists) Whitefield, Maine

(Editor in chief of Maine Arts Journal: UMVA Quarterly, Union of Maine Visual Artists) Whitefield, Maine Kelly Merrill (Activist, journalist, organizer) Portland, Maine

(Activist, journalist, organizer) Portland, Maine Karl Meyer (Coordinator Greenlands Catholic Worker community) Nashville, Tennessee

(Coordinator Greenlands Catholic Worker community) Nashville, Tennessee Peter S. Morgan Jr. (VFP Maine) Raymond, Maine

(VFP Maine) Raymond, Maine John Morris (Retired teacher, VFP Maine) New Gloucester, Maine

(Retired teacher, VFP Maine) New Gloucester, Maine Chris Nelson (Chico Peace Endeavor) Chico, California

(Chico Peace Endeavor) Chico, California Tom Neilson (Singer, songwriter) Greenfield, Massachusetts

(Singer, songwriter) Greenfield, Massachusetts K. J. Noh (Scholar, Journalist, Peace Activist) San Francisco, California

(Scholar, Journalist, Peace Activist) San Francisco, California Jon Olsen (Former co-chair MGIP) Jefferson, Maine

(Former co-chair MGIP) Jefferson, Maine Koohan Paik-Mander (Coordinator, Just Transition Hawaii Coalition) Hanokaa, Hawaii

(Coordinator, Just Transition Hawaii Coalition) Hanokaa, Hawaii Mike Michalski (Former Marine opposed to war) South Portland, Maine

(Former Marine opposed to war) South Portland, Maine Rosalie Paul (Peaceworks) Brunswick, Maine

(Peaceworks) Brunswick, Maine Ilze Petersons (Peace & justice organizer and activist) Orono, Maine

(Peace & justice organizer and activist) Orono, Maine Sam Pfeifle (Vice-Chair, MSAD 15 School Board) Gray, Maine

(Vice-Chair, MSAD 15 School Board) Gray, Maine Cecile Pineda (Author) Berkeley, California

(Author) Berkeley, California Ron Placone (Comedian & YouTube host) Pasadena, California

(Comedian & YouTube host) Pasadena, California Ardeth Platte, OP (ICAN) Washington, DC

(ICAN) Washington, DC Doug Rawlings (President of VFP Maine chapter) Chesterville, Maine

(President of VFP Maine chapter) Chesterville, Maine John Rensenbrink (Professor of Government Emeritus, Bowdoin College, co-founder Maine Green Independent Party & US Green Party) Topsham, Maine

(Professor of Government Emeritus, Bowdoin College, co-founder Maine Green Independent Party & US Green Party) Topsham, Maine Richard Rhames (Family farmer, Public access TV activist) Biddeford, Maine

(Family farmer, Public access TV activist) Biddeford, Maine Kim Rich (Water District Trustee) Portland, Maine

(Water District Trustee) Portland, Maine Judy Robbins (Let Cuba Live), Sedgwick, Maine

(Let Cuba Live), Sedgwick, Maine Coleen Rowley (Retired FBI Agent, former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel and Whistleblower) Apple Valley, Minnesota

(Retired FBI Agent, former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel and Whistleblower) Apple Valley, Minnesota Robert Schaible (Chairperson, Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights) Portland, Maine

(Chairperson, Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights) Portland, Maine Gladys Schmitz, SSND (Retired RN and Retired teacher) Mankato, Minnesota

(Retired RN and Retired teacher) Mankato, Minnesota Ginny Schneider (Maine WTR Resource Center) South Portland, Maine

(Maine WTR Resource Center) South Portland, Maine John & Carrie Schuchardt (House of Peace, Ch. 45 Veterans for Peace) Ipswich, Massachusetts

(House of Peace, Ch. 45 Veterans for Peace) Ipswich, Massachusetts Alice Slater (Board, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space) New York, New York

(Board, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space) New York, New York Ursula L. Slavick (Deering High teacher, former Portland Teachers’ Association president, Haiti School fundraiser), Portland, Maine

(Deering High teacher, former Portland Teachers’ Association president, Haiti School fundraiser), Portland, Maine William H. Slavick (Professor, retired Pax Christi Maine coordinator; 2006 Senate candidate; social justice, Palestinian rights activist), Portland, Maine

(Professor, retired Pax Christi Maine coordinator; 2006 Senate candidate; social justice, Palestinian rights activist), Portland, Maine Gar Smith (Author, editor, and cofounder of Environmentalists Against War) Berkeley, California

(Author, editor, and cofounder of Environmentalists Against War) Berkeley, California Robert Shetterly (Americans Who Tell the Truth) Brooksville, Maine

(Americans Who Tell the Truth) Brooksville, Maine Dr. Jill Stein (Two-time Green Party presidential candidate) Lexington, Massachusetts

(Two-time Green Party presidential candidate) Lexington, Massachusetts Herschel Sternlieb (Peace activist) Washington DC

(Peace activist) Washington DC Mary Beth Sullivan (Social worker) Brunswick, Maine

(Social worker) Brunswick, Maine David Swanson (Author & peace activist) Charlottesville, Virginia

(Author & peace activist) Charlottesville, Virginia Pat Taub (Blogger, writer, teacher, peace & justice worker) Portland, Maine

(Blogger, writer, teacher, peace & justice worker) Portland, Maine Ann Tiffany (Upstate Drone Action, anti-militarism activist) Syracuse, New York

(Upstate Drone Action, anti-militarism activist) Syracuse, New York Dwayne Tomah (Passamoquoddy language keeper) Perry, Maine

(Passamoquoddy language keeper) Perry, Maine Jesse Ventura (Former Independent governor of Minnesota) Dellwood, Minnesota

(Former Independent governor of Minnesota) Dellwood, Minnesota Karen Wainberg (PeaceWorks) Brunswick, Maine

(PeaceWorks) Brunswick, Maine Morgana Warner-Evans (Workers’ rights advocate & mental health professional) Portland, Maine

(Workers’ rights advocate & mental health professional) Portland, Maine Janet Weil (Activist, climate & militarism) Portland, Oregon

(Activist, climate & militarism) Portland, Oregon Steven Welzer (Co-editor, Green Horizon Magazine) East Windsor, New Jersey

(Co-editor, Green Horizon Magazine) East Windsor, New Jersey Barbara West (Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom) Bath, Maine

(Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom) Bath, Maine Tom Whitney (Let Cuba Live) South Paris, Maine

(Let Cuba Live) South Paris, Maine Russell Wray (Citizens Opposing Active Sonar Threats – COAST) Hancock, Maine

(Citizens Opposing Active Sonar Threats – COAST) Hancock, Maine Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright (Former US diplomat) Honolulu, Hawaii

(Former US diplomat) Honolulu, Hawaii Kevin Zeese (Co-director Popular Resistance) Baltimore, Maryland

(Co-director Popular Resistance) Baltimore, Maryland Violet Rose Zitola (former National Co-Chair, Green Party of the US) Cambridge, Massachusetts

(former National Co-Chair, Green Party of the US) Cambridge, Massachusetts Johnny Zokovitch (Catholic peace and justice activist) St. Louis, Missouri

