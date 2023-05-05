Join Me in New York with the Golden Rule

By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, May 5, 2023

The Golden Rule is a beautiful boat. I’ve been on it in San Diego. It’s also an important boat. It set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear testing in the atmosphere, and inspired many peace makers and peace ships that followed. The restored Golden Rule is voyaging once more, sailed by Veterans For Peace, to show that a nuclear peace is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.

I’m planning to greet the Golden Rule and its crew and take part in a rally for peace and the environment in Jersey City on May 20th, and a peace march beginning at Riverside Church in Manhattan on May 21st. Can you join us? For detailed information, see https://vfpgoldenruleproject.org

Here’s the schedule, as of now:

May 18th, Afternoon/eve Arrival, Docking and greeting of the Golden Rule

Chelsea Piers Marina @ 18th Street, Pier 59. Public walkway just above its slip. Welcome and view the ketch.

May 19th, 11 AM to 3 PM (live streaming from Golden Rule)

5 environmentalists sail with VFP to Newark Bay, to discuss their work.

May 19th 6 PM to 8 PM, Riverfront Park, Newark

May 20th 11 AM to 1 PM Liberty State Park, Jersey City

The GR will share a message of disarmament and demilitarization victories and highlight the ongoing environmental injustice struggles of Newark, Jersey City and other Passaic River Communities that have wrestled for too many years with the toxic polluting legacy of the industrial and military complex, as well as current pollutions that still persist in overburdened diverse communities.

Sunday May 21st Noon meet outside Riverside Church, 490 Riverside Drive, NYC

Peace Walk of area. (Some may wish to attend the dynamic 10:30 AM service.) Stop in Riverside Church, walk to Sr. Megan Rice’s childhood home, visit Pupin Hall and hear Columbia University Prof. speak of the origins of the atomic research. We plan to stop at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and hear about that nuclear abolition history, and the Marshall Islands. Will end at the 15 ft. statue that survived the Hiroshima blast, a gift of peace and hope to NYC in 1955.

Sunday May 21st 6:30 PM Assumption/All Saints Church, 344 Pacific Ave, Jersey City

Dinner and panel discussion on militarism in the Philippines, GR presentation.

Tuesday May 23rd 6:30 pm 15th Street Meeting House, Rutherford Place

War Resisters League and Society of Friends (Quakers) co-host a presentation of the Golden Rule and their history. Program will include Joanne Sheehan of WRL, and Larry Huntington relative of the original crew, among others.

Wednesday May 24th at 10:00 am, Amalgamated Bank

(VFP members and GR) Breakfast, presentation, honoring the GR as we appreciate our only national bank with policies of no lending to armament companies and supporting those for environmental sustainability and social justice.

Wednesday May 24th 2 to 3 PM The Peoples Forum

320 West 37th Street (btw 8th and 9th Ave) “A movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division” present the GR, with Q & A together. All welcome!

Friday May 26th

Golden Rule sets sail in AM from Chelsea Piers through our harbor, up the East River, and past the United Nations. Managers stay in NYC for two events today. Kayaks, boaters welcome to accompany. Wave from the shoreline.

Friday May 26th 1 pm NY City Hall Park

NYC Council honors the GR and vice versa, highlighting two Council bills supporting the TPNW, divestment, and Move the Money from militarism to our true security and needs, on the site Dorothy Day and others protested.

Friday May 26 at 8:00 pm, Maryhouse

55 East 3rd Street. The Catholic Worker presents its history along with the GR’s.

