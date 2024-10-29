He’s a Senile Demented Fascistic Buffoonish Sadistic Thug

He’s a wealthy scam artist snake oil salesman who’s cheated and stolen his whole life and conned his way into being president just a few years ago, and while president did pretty much whatever the establishment told him to do, even while giving speeches like an angry narcissist with a third-grade vocabulary. Then he tried to stay president, but his brownshirts turned out to be mostly brownnosers. Now you think he should get your “anti-establishment” vote?

He’s a serial rapist, abuser, and convicted felon who promises to use courts, police, and military to target his enemies, and you think he should get your “law and order” vote?

The Democrats have ripped you off and catered to people just like Trump your whole life, so you figure the solution is to put one of the oligarchs they’ve given all of your money to in power where he can squeeze the last dimes out of you?

You don’t mind that he plans to defund everything that makes some countries such great places to live and shovel it all into the hands of the mega-wealthy and the weapons dealers, because you imagine that what impoverishes you makes you prosper and that the actual problem is IMMIGRANTS?

Crime is down, so you want to desperately resort to stupid, sadistic policies that counterproductively increase crime?

Blaming everything on Russia has proven such a failure at actually improving your life that you want to take a fresher, more enlightened start and blame everything on China?

You’re so sick of wars that you want to elect the guy who did quasi-Broadway shows in the White House with giant posters celebrating his weapons deals, the guy who promised to end the war on Afghanistan and instead ended the policy of refusing to arm Ukraine, the guy who tried to start Soviet weapons parades through Washington D.C.? Because Captain Finish-the-Job, Herr Kill-Their-Families knows the secret path to peace?

In short, you’re so fed up with the insulting pretense of self-governance by corrupt lobbyists and hypocrites that you want to abandon all pretense and hand everything over to the biggest crackpot in the swamp circus?

You love your rights and your freedoms so much that you want them systematically stripped away as long as it starts with some group that you don’t think looks like you?

Brother, Sister, you may not think you’re in a mind-bending fit of rage, because it’s been lasting so long. I don’t blame you. You may not think you need a time-out to think things over. But what could it really hurt? Do you really want to be that person who “didn’t realize” there was a giant lava pool right there? Seriously, I’m begging you, step slowly away from the ballot box.

