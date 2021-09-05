Gorilla Radio with Chris Cook, David Swanson, Jackie Larkin September 9, 2021

By Gorilla Radio, September 5, 2021

Many took heart when America announced an end to its military occupation of Afghanistan last month. But optimism for a beginning of peace in that benighted country’s decades-long state of civil conflict and uncertainty is now clouded by bellicose statements made in Washington by an administration that seems to want to end its war and fight it too. Following a recent attack against civilians and American troops at Kabul’s airport, in a speech delivered to the World, president Biden made it clear the killing would continue saying,

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

These sentiments echo George W. Bush, who in commencing the invasion of Afghanistan twenty years ago said,

“We will not waver; we will not tire; we will not falter; and we will not fail.”

David Swanson is an author, journalist, broadcaster, peace and justice activist, and executive director of World BEYOND War. The multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominee and U.S. Peace Prize recipient also hosts Talk World Radio and blogs at WarIsACrime.org, and DavidSwanson.org. His recent article, ‘No More Attacks on Afghanistan‘ is co-authored with peace activists Kathy Kelly, Nick Mottern, and Brian Terrell.

David Swanson in the first half.

And; last week video of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team abusing land defenders at the Fairy Creek Blockade served as a further embarrassment for the national police force. Or at least the incident captured, just one in a series of disturbing actions, (including peace officers smashing helpless guitars) would embarrass any organization with a capacity for shame; something the RCMP have so far proven incapable of.

A recent statement from the Mounties regarding its strategy of enforcing an injunction against the protest declares ignorance reading,

“To date, we are not aware that we have received official complaints from any arrested persons as it relates to enforcement in Fairy Creek.”

That disclaimer was dated August 19th, ten days after an ERT assault on the Fairy Creek camp coinciding with the first anniversary of the blockade. There’s been more to complain about since.

Jackie Larkin is an educator and facilitator, social justice strategic planner and health care advocate. She’s an active member of the environmental change movement and co-leader of ‘The Work That Reconnects‘, a “deep exploration of our emotional, spiritual and ecological connection to all life on Earth”. Jackie is also a member of Elders for Ancient Trees, allies in the effort to protect the forest and lands under threat at Fairy Creek.

Jackie Larkin and standing for the forest in the second half.

But first, David Swanson and stopping finally western attacks against Afghanistan.

Chris Cook hosts hosts Gorilla Radio , airing every Thursday between 11-Noon Pacific Time. In Victoria at 101.9FM, and on the internet at: https://cfuv.ca . He also serves as a contributing editor to the web news site, http://www.pacificfreepress.com . Check out the GR blog at: http://gorillaradioblog.blogspot.com

