Get free books and gear when you become a supporter.
Sponsors:
Dick Bennett
***
Families United
***
Ray McGovern
***
Julie Varughese
***
John McMurray, Green Party member & BDS supporter
***
Shallel
***
Globalizate
***
Gregory Laxer, Vietnam War resister from within active-duty Army and current member of Veterans For Peace
***
Financial supporters of this site can choose to be listed here.
One Reply to “From Afghanistan to Russia and China: David Swanson talks to RT International 2021 07 26”
Making peace by better relations with China and Russia is the only sane and sensible choice not least because China and Russia are ready for War and the West is not. A war that would end life that all the world knows