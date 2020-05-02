Free Online May 20: Building the Peace Movement Teach-In

Join us for a free teach-in on “Building the Peace Movement.” Bring your questions and suggestions. We’ll hear briefly from a number of key speakers before moving into Q&A.



50th Anniversary : 1970-2020, Remember Kent State, Jackson State, and all the victims of wars.

Sponsors include: Cleveland Peace Action, The Inter-Religious Task Force on Central America (Cleveland), Columbus Free Press, Daytonians Against War Now! (DAWN), CODEPINK, World BEYOND War, Green Party Peace Action Committee (GPAX), Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

Host:

David Swanson, Executive Director of World BEYOND War

Speakers:

Leonardo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator CODEPINK

Kathy Kelly, Voices for Creative Nonviolence

Andy Shallal, Busboys and Poets

Rich Whitney, Green Party Peace Action Committee

RSVP to sign up for this free webinar!

The webinar will be hosted on Zoom. Participants can join via a device with an internet connection, or dial in via telephone. Once you register, you will receive an email with the Zoom information. The webinar will be recorded and available for viewing afterwards. We also plan to livestream it on Youtube and will be watching the comments there for questions as well.