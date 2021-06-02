For Memorial Day, Here Is How We Stop All Wars

For Memorial Day week, Clearing the FOG speaks with David Swanson, the cofounder and executive director of World Beyond War, an international organization that is working to abolish all war. World Beyond War will hold its annual conference virtually from June 4 to 6. The conference, called “From Weapons Fairs to War Zones: Unraveling the War Machine,” will bring activists together to share how they are stopping weapons corporation exhibitions, divesting from war, closing foreign bases and more. They will discuss what type of world they are working to create. David also speaks about his recent book, “Leaving World War II Behind,” that debunks the myth of that as “the last good war.”

Listen here:

Guest:

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is cofounder and executive director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk Nation Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation. Longer bio and photos and videos here. Follow him on Twitter: @davidcnswanson and FaceBook, Longer bio. Sample videos. Areas of focus: Swanson has spoken on all variety of topics related to war and peace. Facebook and Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...