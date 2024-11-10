By Kiannistan, November 10, 2024

In this compelling interview, activist David Swanson joins us to delve into pressing issues surrounding global conflicts. We explore NATO’s role in modern warfare, how consent for wars is manufactured, and the challenges faced by anti-war movements in today’s climate. David offers insights into the impact of color revolutions, the Ukraine conflict, and the complex realities of war, where no side holds moral superiority amidst ongoing violence. We also examine BRICS as a potential counter to Western dominance and whether this shift signals greater peace—or an even more dangerous global arms race. Join us for an eye-opening discussion on the real struggles behind anti-war activism and the forces driving today’s conflicts.

