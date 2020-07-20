Charlottesville City Council to Vote on Banning Military Training and Weaponry

The City Council of Charlottesville, Va., is very much to be applauded for bringing to a vote this evening, and encouraged to vote yes and pass, a resolution banning military training and weaponry for the Charlottesville Police Department.

It’s not too late to sign the petition to encourage this, or to contact the City Council.

Here’s the packet for tonight’s meeting. You can and should sign up to attend the meeting here. Charlottesville residents should request to speak in support of this agenda item here.

Page 75 of the packet linked above says:

CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Background: David Swanson, a Charlottesville resident, crafted a petition requesting the Charlottesville City Council to prohibit the use of military style or “warrior” training for the Charlottesville Police Department as well as to prohibit the Charlottesville Police Department from acquiring weaponry from the United States armed forces.

Discussion: The petition has received over 1,000 signatures. The Charlottesville Police Department does not currently employ military style or “warrior” training,nor does it acquire weaponry from the United States armed forces according to Charlottesville Chief of Police, Dr. RaShall M. Brackney.

This Resolution establishes the Council’s policy on these types of training as well as weaponry acquisition.

Budgetary Impact: None.

Attachments: Proposed Resolution

Agenda Date: July 20, 2020

Action Required: Resolution Adoption

Staff Contacts: John Blair, City Attorney

Presenters: John Blair, City Attorney

Title: CharlottesvillePolice Department Training and Weaponry Resolution

Page 76 says:

RESOLUTION OPPOSING CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECEIVING MILITARY-STYLE TRAINING AND ACQUIRING WEAPONRY FROM THE U.S. MILITARY

WHEREAS, the Charlottesville Police Department does not receive military-style or “warrior” training by the United States armed forces, a foreign military or police, or any private company; and

WHEREAS, the Charlottesville Police Department does not acquire weaponry from the United States armed forces; and

WHEREAS, the Charlottesville City Council opposes the Charlottesville Police Department receiving military-style or “warrior” training by the United States armed forces, a foreign military or police, or any private company; and

WHEREAS, the Charlottesville City Council opposes the Charlottesville Police Department acquiring weaponry from the United States armed forces.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Council of the City of Charlottesville, Virginia that the Charlottesville Police Department shall not acquire weaponry from the United States armed forces.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Council of the City of Charlottesville, Virginia that the Charlottesville Police Department shall not receive military-style or “warrior” training by the United States armed forces, a foreign military or police, or any private company.

Like this: Like Loading...