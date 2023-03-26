Audio: Why Democrats Don’t Reduce The War Budget

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the book “Leaving World War II Behind” to discuss the ballooning war budgets passed by Congress and why they continue to grow even after the supposed end of wars the US is directly involved in, what it would take from Democrats to actually make good on promises to challenge the war budget and why they don’t do that, and how the latest war budgets are building up US capacities to wage war on Russia and China and how the media is manufacturing consent for those wars. LISTEN HERE.

