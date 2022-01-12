AUDIO: Veterans For Peace: Panel Discusses VFP Nuclear Posture Review, A Plan for Peace

By Veterans For Peace, January 12, 2022

We continue to discuss the importance of the effort of Veterans For Peace to develop a legitimate Nuclear Posture Review with a distinguished panel including

David Swanson, Executive Director of World BEYOND War and VFP Advisory Board Member;

Alice Slater, World BEYOND War Board Member and Veterans For Peace Nuclear Abolition Working Group Member;

Rachel Clark, Veterans For Peace Nuclear Abolition Working Group Member

While the Biden Administration and the military develop their own Nuclear Posture Review which will more than likely support nuclear saber rattling and expansion of the madness of U.S. nuclear weapons, Veterans for Peace has developed an alternative Nuclear Posture Review, an NPR that considers humanity.

