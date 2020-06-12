Posted on June 12, 2020 by davidswansonAudio: The Removal of Racist Civil War Statues I was on Flashpoints on KPFA yesterday. So was Bruce Gagnon. Listen here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One Reply to “Audio: The Removal of Racist Civil War Statues”
I would like to see statues celebrating war removed also. We have had that narrative shoved down our throats for way too long.