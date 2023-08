By Hudson Mohawk Magazine, August 29, 2023

David Swanson, Co-Founder of World BEYOND War, will be a featured speaker at the 25th annual Kateri Peace Conference on Sept. 8 and 9. He talks with Mark Dunlea of Hudson Mohawk Magazine about ending war, including the wars in Ukraine and Yemen. He also wrote recently about how the media such as the New York Times miscovers war:



