By Hudson Mohawk Radio Network, January 19, 2022

Roots Action has compiled a primer for U.S. Congressional candidates on Foreign Policy. David Swanson of Roots Action and World Beyond War notes that many Congressional candidates don’t have a foreign policy agenda, and if they do, they often follow the lead of the military-industrial complex which dominates both major parties. With Mark Dunlea for Hudson Mohawk Radio Network.

