Audio: Leaving WWII Behind: David Swanson

By Jack Shalom, October 22, 2022

As wars rage all around us, one war, WW II, still stands as the exemplar for the Good War. But is that a useful or accurate designation? And if not, why does that view still have such an outsized influence in the national discourse? I spoke with David Swanson who has written a book called Leaving World War II Behind which challenges the notion of WWII as the Good War.

Click here or here to hear my interview with David Swanson on the Arts Express radio program on Pacifica affiliates across the nation.

