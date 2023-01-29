AUDIO: David Swanson on What Russia Could Have Done Instead of Invading Ukraine

<span<br /> data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;<br /> overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”<br /> class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Download Episode.

Scott brings on David Swanson to discuss the war in Ukraine. Scott and many of his guests have spent a lot of time explaining all the ways the U.S. and NATO unnecessarily backed Russia into a corner. But there are, in fact, plenty of things Moscow could have done to address the situation that didn’t involve invading Ukraine—which has only emboldened NATO and destroyed countless lives and livelihoods. Scott and Swanson also discuss the Rage Against the War Machine rally on February 19th in Washington DC where they will both be speaking.

Discussed on the show:

“30 Nonviolent Things Russia Could Have Done and 30 Nonviolent Things Ukraine Could Do” (DavidSwanson.org)

RageAgainstWar.com

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, radio host, and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee. He is the author of War is a Lie, When the World Outlawed War and Leaving World War II Behind. Find him on Twitter @davidcnswanson.

This episode of the Scott Horton Show is sponsored by: Tom Woods’ Liberty Classroom; ExpandDesigns.com/Scott.

Get Scott’s interviews before anyone else! Subscribe to the Substack.

Like this: Like Loading...