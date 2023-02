AUDIO: David Swanson on Leaving WWII Behind with Donbass Devushka

By Donbass Devushka, February 4, 2023

Donbass Devushka and JM sit down with David Swanson, author, activist, journalist and radio host, to talk about U.S. misconceptions of WWII, manufacturing consent, the war in Ukraine, and the peace movement. Check out David’s book “Leaving WWII Behind” here: https://davidswanson.org/lwwiib

