Audio: Cover-Up in Kabul Strike

By Political Misfits, December 15, 2021

David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book “Curing Exceptionalism,” talks to us about how the Pentagon “cover-up” in the Kabul drone killing of a family continues, with the news that no US troops will be punished for deadly Kabul strike, how impunity is rampant in the military, and war crimes accusations only apply to our opponents. We also talk about the strike force Talon Anvil, which operated in Syria from 2014 to 2019 and is responsible for countless civilian deaths and how the burden of responsibility gets shifted across the board.