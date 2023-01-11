A New Book, A Trip, and a Plea

I’m about to publish a new book called The Monroe Doctrine at 200 and What to Replace it With.

The book looks at the creation, evolution, and use of the Monroe Doctrine over the years since 1823, and proposes a radically different approach for the U.S. government to take with Latin America and the world. The book will be available soon on my website and from every store that sells books. And I’ll be available to speak about it at events online and realworld.

In fact, I’ll be speaking about it on January 14th online: join me.

I also hope to speak about it at an important conference in Cuba — a nation still absurdly sanctioned by the U.S. government — on January 27th. But I can only do that if I can afford the trip. Can you please help me out with a donation?

For other recent writing and radio shows and upcoming events, as always, see https://davidswanson.org

Join me and a group of wonderful speakers online on January 12th, and in-person in Washington D.C. on February 19th.

