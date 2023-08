The 2023 War Abolisher Awards have been announced.

See the announcements and acceptance videos, and those from past years too, at

https://worldbeyondwar.org/war-abolisher-awards

The 2023 Individual War Abolisher Award goes to Sultana Khaya.

The 2023 Organizational War Abolisher Award goes to Wage Peace Australia.

The 2023 David Hartsough Individual Lifetime War Abolisher Award goes to David Bradbury.

The 2023 Organizational Lifetime War Abolisher Award goes to Fundación Mil Milenios de Paz.

