War Is Still A Racket and A Lie

The October 2026 RootsAction Education Fund Book Club features David Swanson discussing his books, War Is Still A Racket and War Is Still A Lie.

David Swanson is RAEF campaign coordinator. He is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of World BEYOND War. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts “Talk World Radio.”

Jeff Cohen is RAEF co-founder and policy director. He is a media critic, columnist, documentary filmmaker, and retired journalism professor who founded the media watch group FAIR in 1986. For years, he was a regular pundit on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC discussing issues of media and politics; he is the author of “Cable News Confidential: My Misadventures in Corporate Media.”

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