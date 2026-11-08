URGENT Action! STOP Hegseth War Bill! 1 Comment / November 8, 2026 Share this: Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading… Related
1 thought on “URGENT Action! STOP Hegseth War Bill!”
Good alert ! Please insist on impeaching Pee Hogsbreath–one of the most dangerous people ever in power. Mobilize support to win this battle. Then go on to de-fang Stephen Miller with his toxic venom, as one would with physical poisonous snakes.