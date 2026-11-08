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1 thought on “URGENT Action! STOP Hegseth War Bill!”

  1. Jon

    Good alert ! Please insist on impeaching Pee Hogsbreath–one of the most dangerous people ever in power. Mobilize support to win this battle. Then go on to de-fang Stephen Miller with his toxic venom, as one would with physical poisonous snakes.

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