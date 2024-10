Talk World Radio: Robert Shetterly on Portraits of Peacemakers

AUDIO:

This week on Talk World Radio we’re speaking with portrait painter Robert Shetterly whose website is americanswhotellthetruth.org. Robert’s paintings and prints are in collections all over the U.S. and Europe. For more than 20 years he has been painting the series of portraits Americans Who Tell the Truth. These portraits have been traveling around the country since 2003. Venues have included everything from university museums and grade school libraries to sandwich shops, the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City, and the Superior Court in San Francisco. To date, the exhibits have visited 35 states. In 2005, Dutton published a book of the portraits by the same name. In 2006, the book won the top award of the International Reading Association for Intermediate non-fiction. New Village Press in New York City is currently publishing a series of themed books on the portraits. Each volume contains 50 portraits. The first two were Portraits of Racial Justice (2021) and Portraits of Earth Justice (2022). The new one is Portraits of Peacemakers: https://nyupress.org/9781613322567/portraits-of-peacemakers

