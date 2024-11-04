Plans Are Shaping Up for Events in Norway and Sweden, November 10, 11, 12

I’m looking forward to speaking at peace events in Norway and Sweden in November. All the events are free and open, and I hope you can be there. You can also watch live video from anywhere.

Here’s the schedule:

—

OSLO, NORWAY

I will be accepting the first annual Real Nobel Peace Prize, awarded by the Lay Down Your Arms Foundation.

When: November 10, 2024, Prize session; 12:00 – 13:30, then lunch, then Round table 15:00 to 17:00 with invited peace activists, organizations, and all who are interested. Chaired by Tomas Magnusson and with speakers: Jan Öberg, Glenn Diesen, Ola and Erni Friholt. Topic: “How do we stop the current militarization”.

Where: Litteraturhuset, Oslo.

Watch the livestream video here.

The timing in various locations is Sunday, November 10, at 6 a.m. in New York, noon in Yaoundé, noon in Oslo, 2:30 p.m. in Tehran, 4:30 p.m. in New Delhi, 7 p.m. in Beijing, 8 p.m. in Tokyo, 10 p.m. in Sydney.

Event Announcement:

LAY DOWN YOUR ARMS

The Real Nobel Peace Prize for 2024

IS AWARDED THE FOUNDING DIRECTOR OF WORLD BEYOND WAR

David Swanson

WHO WILL RECEIVE THE PRIZE IN A PUBLIC CEREMONY AT LITTERATURHUSET IN OSLO, SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER 2024, AT 12 PM.

Participating Jannik Bonnevie (poetry) Xiangtian Liu (grand piano) Marie Flognfeldt Jones (song) Jakob Rekdal Jones (guitar).

After lunch David Swanson will introduce a roundtable on «How can we stop today’s militarization» with, i.a., Glenn Diesen, Ingeborg Breines, Jan Öberg, Thore Vestby, Mariell Leraand, Ola Friholt, Tomas Magnusson, and Ola Tunander.

Free entry.

The Real Nobel Peace Prize is established by Fredrik Heffermehl.

—

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN

When: November 11, 2024, 18:00 – 19:30

Where: Södra Allégatan 1B, 413 01 Göteborg (near Järntorge)

—

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

When: November 12, 2024, 18:00 – 19:30

Where: ABF-Huset, Sveavägen 41, 111 34 Stockholm

