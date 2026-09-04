By RootsAction Education Fund, September 4, 2026

The September 2026 RootsAction Education Fund Book Club features Dr. Sina Azodi discussing his book, Iran and the Bomb: The United States, Iran, and the Nuclear Question.

Sina Azodi, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Middle East Politics at the George Washington University, and the Program Director for M.A. in Middle East Studies Program. He teaches undergraduate and graduate level courses in international security, nuclear weapons, Iranian foreign policy and national security strategy. He previously worked as a research assistant at Princeton University’s Program on Science and Global Security, and Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Dr. Azodi received his B.A. & M.A. in International Relations from the Elliott School of International Affairs, the George Washington University, and PhD in Government and International Politics from University of South Florida.

Jeffrey Sterling is a former CIA case officer who was at the agency, including the Iran Task Force, for nearly a decade. He filed an employment discrimination suit against the CIA, but the case was dismissed as a threat to national security. He served two and a half years in prison after being convicted of violating the Espionage Act. No incriminating evidence was produced at trial and Jeffrey continues to profess his innocence. His memoir, “Unwanted Spy: The Persecution of an American Whistleblower,” was published in late 2019.

David Swanson is RAEF Campaign Coordinator. He is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is director of World BEYOND War. His books include “War Is Still A Lie.” He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts “Talk World Radio.”

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