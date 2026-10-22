Whether I have the slightest skill at it or not, I like trying to write song lyrics, and I like trying anything possible to move the world away from war and climate destruction and poverty. Sometimes I combine those two things.
For example, I just wrote down some lyrics about AIPAC and genocide. And, since I don’t have any money to hire actual musicians (and never did in the past either) and because I also have no patience, I had a robot make a song. It’s called You’re Still A Genocidaire. Have a listen:
Of course if anyone human would like to record it and make money from it and keep that money for themselves or give it to the peace movement, they are way more than welcome.
I didn’t add a video, because a video made by me seems to strike more people as an AI creation than does music made by AI. And people really don’t seem to like AI creations (or whatever they conclude is likely to be an AI creation). And, the thing is, I’m not sure that I disagree. So, I’d sincerely like your answer to this question: Is it evil to use a robot to turn lyrics into a song? I don’t mean is it dishonest, because I’m always perfectly open about it. I mean is it evil because it’s a threat to jobs or a support for dangerous technology or a degradation of all that is sacred?
What if a human made the music on a computer as opposed to using actual instruments? Better? Worse?
Here’s a video with just the title:
For some background, here’s an example of a robot-made song using lyrics and video by me:
Here’s another
And another:
My website is full of lyrics that are just text, or that have been turned into songs by robots, or that have been turned into songs by humans. Some of them are rip-off lyrics modifying famous songs. Not sure what element of all this will elicit the most condemnation. Here are two human versions of the same lyrics by me a long time ago:
What do you all recommend?
Other than “Just shut up!” all opinions on the ethics of everything are encouraged!
THANKS!
5 thoughts on “AI Genocide Music”
I think the song is great and do NOT feel it is evil to produce it using technology. The message remains true and powerful.
Our Atmosphere there is a sad song in these words just read along. https:///talkkin.carrd.co
Please don’t get into AI-generated music and videos. Find people to work with, or play the music yourself if you can. I have rudimentary music keyboard skills, a music keyboard, and a free multitrack recording program on my computer, and am able to replicate playing drums, bass, piano, organ, guitars, whatever I hear in the song–I also sing better when I’m not trying to play an instrument at the same time! I’ve made simple but effective video slide shows for some of my songs, and have the pride of actually creating something myself, rather than programming a computer to do it for me. (I also play music live with friends on a regular basis.) AI is a temptation that should be resisted. Please don’t fall for it!
I really do appreciate your guidance not to do it, but can you actually say anything about why not?
Thanks for asking! First, AI is a substitute for developing and appreciating our own talents. Musical talent is something that can be practiced and developed, and through that we can grow as beings. Programming AI to create for us prevents that from happening. It’s not just about technical skills–it’s about what I would call a spiritual opening that happens as we let music come through us. I have been an amateur musician for about sixty-five years. I’ve never made a dime from playing or writing music, but it has brought me some of the finest times of my life.
Second, AI is an extremely energy-expensive centralized technology. We are facing a world in which we as a species and a culture are going to need to power down if we, and the planetary web of which we are a part, are going to survive. Using AI takes us in the opposite direction.
Here’s a sample of my music, made with my voice, a keyboard, a multitrack recorder, and the same saxophone I have been playing since I was 13. The video is a collage of stills, animated with a simple program. I’ll do that much “AI,” but not whole cloth AI music.