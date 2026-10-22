AI Genocide Music

Whether I have the slightest skill at it or not, I like trying to write song lyrics, and I like trying anything possible to move the world away from war and climate destruction and poverty. Sometimes I combine those two things.

For example, I just wrote down some lyrics about AIPAC and genocide. And, since I don’t have any money to hire actual musicians (and never did in the past either) and because I also have no patience, I had a robot make a song. It’s called You’re Still A Genocidaire. Have a listen:

Of course if anyone human would like to record it and make money from it and keep that money for themselves or give it to the peace movement, they are way more than welcome.

I didn’t add a video, because a video made by me seems to strike more people as an AI creation than does music made by AI. And people really don’t seem to like AI creations (or whatever they conclude is likely to be an AI creation). And, the thing is, I’m not sure that I disagree. So, I’d sincerely like your answer to this question: Is it evil to use a robot to turn lyrics into a song? I don’t mean is it dishonest, because I’m always perfectly open about it. I mean is it evil because it’s a threat to jobs or a support for dangerous technology or a degradation of all that is sacred?

What if a human made the music on a computer as opposed to using actual instruments? Better? Worse?

Here’s a video with just the title:

For some background, here’s an example of a robot-made song using lyrics and video by me:

Here’s another

And another:

My website is full of lyrics that are just text, or that have been turned into songs by robots, or that have been turned into songs by humans. Some of them are rip-off lyrics modifying famous songs. Not sure what element of all this will elicit the most condemnation. Here are two human versions of the same lyrics by me a long time ago:

What do you all recommend?

Other than “Just shut up!” all opinions on the ethics of everything are encouraged!

THANKS!

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